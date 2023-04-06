A subject on board a motorcycle threw a stone at one of the buses that covers route 313 of the Valledupar Strategic Transportation System, in the Nando Marín sector, in the south of this capital.

The impact caused one of the side windows to break completely and two young people who were traveling were affected, but when they were evaluated by doctors at a care center, they were found without injuries and out of danger.

In this regard, the manager of SIVA, Katriza Morelli, pointed out that before, that the call is for all citizens to have a sense of belonging to the transport system that did not come to compete with anyone but to give a better quality of mobility to all vallenatos.

“It is a message to build bonds of tolerance of tolerance of coexistence of culture, we are not going to stop providing the service, the service gets more into the hearts of the Vallenatos every day, we will continue forward trusting in the appropriation and sense of belonging of All of us who are the most hurt our land and we feel very proud that this transportation system has finally become a reality,” Morelli said.

