They waded in the sea and climbed onto ships. How tourists fled from fires in Rhodes

They waded in the sea and climbed onto ships. How tourists fled from fires in Rhodes

In the current heat wave, fires are burning in several places in Greece, but nowhere is the situation as serious as in Rhodes. The fires there caused the largest fire evacuation in the country’s history. 30,000 residents and tourists had to flee, it is possible that this number will increase.

The fires on the island, which is located near Turkey, have been burning since Tuesday. They originally started in the central part of the island, but in recent days they have spread to the east coast, where many domestic and foreign tourists have been vacationing. In the city of Laerma, according to the Guardian, houses and a church were on fire.

As can be seen in this video, the fire did not spare the hotels either.

Rhodes is the fourth largest island in Greece, with an area of ​​80 by 30 kilometers, which means that escaping the fire is more difficult than on the mainland. 110,000 people live there, of which about 60,000 live in the city of Rhodes in the north, where the fire did not spread.

In addition, 2.5 million tourists will fly there per year. It is not clear how many tourists are there right now, but it could be tens of thousands of people, if not more.

In case of emergency, Slovak citizens in Greece can call two phone numbers: +30 210 368 1259 and +30 210 368 1350. They were made available by the crisis management department of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “In case of danger, they can call the Greek Civil Protection 112 directly,” the embassy said.

The portal eKathimerini wrote that on Sunday morning they evacuated residents and tourists from the following villages and surroundings: Kiotari, Gennadi, Pylonas, Laerma, Lardos, Lindos, Kalathos Malona, ​​Asklipio, Pefki, Massair and Charaki.

Map: The part of Rhodes that had to be evacuated. Source – Google Maps

Like the end of the world

Foreign tourists described what the often dramatic evacuation looked like. Part of the people

