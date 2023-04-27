They wanted to avoid the march “Loja united against insecurity” with threats – Crónica

“Loja united against insecurity” is the name of the initiative (march) that will take place this Thursday, April 27 starting at 5:00 p.m., through the different streets of the city of Loja and will conclude in the Governor’s Office —with the delivery of manifestos— .

The decision to take to the streets arose from the groups, unions, leaders and neighborhood leaders of the city and its surroundings, who, tired of crime, request to live in peace and tranquility and that for this the authorities carry out more controls, operations and equip of the necessary tools to the entities in charge of ensuring the safety of the inhabitants.

Carrying out this activity meant for some organizers and their families threats from people outside the law. Hermes Tenesaca Simancas, leader of the Municipal Workers Union of Loja, pointed out that there have indeed been threats against one of the comrades, who is part of the leadership and call for the march of citizen outcry. “We have strongly rejected this type of action and we point to those people who — neither prison nor death — have been able to stop the advance of this activity,” he said.

He added that they do not know who these types of threats come from, but “we are convinced that united we will achieve a fairer and safer society, just as it was before,” he pointed out.

Route

The tour will be from the City Gate, November 18, Judicial Council, Bolívar and the Interior. “After the delivery of the manifestos, we establish a period of 15 days for the Government to manifest itself effectively, otherwise we will start with sit-ins and marches in Loja until the requests of all citizens are fulfilled,” the leader concluded. of the Municipal Workers Union. (YO)

Given

People who want to join this activity must go with a white shirt or a balloon of the same color.