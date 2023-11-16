They wanted to put Barış Pehlivan in custody…

While journalist Barış Pehlivan was making a statement before the trial in which he was tried for “publicly insulting a public official”, the prison correction officer wanted to take him to the holding cell. Pehlivan, who went to the court clerk for a short time, came back and stated that there was a misunderstanding.

Published: 16:39 – 16 November 2023

The trial of journalist Barış Pehlivan, who was held in Maltepe Open Prison for ‘publicly insulting a public official’ and was not given the right to probation, was held today at Çağlayan Courthouse.

Journalist Merdan Yanardağ, who was among those who supported him before the hearing, hugged Barış Pehlivan and gave him morale. While Pehlivan was making a statement in front of the court, the prison execution officer interrupted Pehlivan’s statement and wanted to take him to the holding cell.

HE IS ON TRIAL FOR INSULT

Pehlivan, who was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison in the case regarding the disclosure of the identity information of the MİT member who was martyred while serving in Libya, was released from prison under supervised release.

Journalist Barış Pehlivan, who was sued again for an article he wrote about Supreme Court member Ömer Faruk Aydıner and was sent to prison again on August 15, 2023, when his probation was revoked, is being tried within the scope of the insult case against Aydıner, which caused his probation to be revoked.