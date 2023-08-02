Home » They wanted to take the liquor, but they were stopped
UNSAFETY. –

Kevin C. and Denys G., aged 21 and 29, were arrested by National Police agents, as they are the main suspects in a robbery that took place in the neighboring canton of Guano, in the province of Chimborazo.

The detainees were taken before the competent authority of Guano.

According to the National Police, it was learned that the personnel of the Guano-Penipe District, in the early hours of Monday, July 31, apprehended two citizens for the crime of robbery at a liquor store. The suspects had in their possession 14 bottles of liquor of different brands, and for this reason the citizens were placed under the orders of the competent authorities.

It should be noted that the arrest of the subjects occurred because the police officers, upon observing the unusual attitude of these people, intercepted them and conducted a search, finding the liquor described above, about 400 meters from the premises, in which the breakage was observed. from a door and its security, for which a telephone call was made to a number on a sign on this site, the owner verified that several bottles of alcoholic beverages were stolen; as well as $800.00 dollars in cash and 01 balance.

During this procedure, the two subjects were apprehended and taken to the police station, while the evidence was placed in chain of custody at the Chimborazo Judicial Police collection center. Let us remember that several operations were carried out over the weekend in the province of Chimborazo, where suspects were arrested for committing minor crimes. (25)

