The assassination of a senior indigenous leader puts the purpose of the indigenous guards into debate. He knows the alerts.

The murder of the indigenous leader Eduardo Mendúa, in Sucumbíos, once again focused on the indigenous guards and its use by some leaders as shock forces to confront the authority of the State.

From the worldview of the indigenous movement, These groups are created to protect the security of the communes and to patrol and monitor the space of the ancestral territories, in defense of the actions of the extractivist policy that supposedly harms the environment and water.

Although this argument could be considered valid, security experts warn about degeneracy that has been observed in the practical use of the indigenous guard and its potential to destabilize democracy.

Micro State Theory

The ex-military and security expert Mario Pazmino explained to LA HORA that these groups have been developing for many years, responding to the theory used by the Government of President Rodrigo Borja (1988-1992), on the micro states.

He explained that “the government of Borja assigned territorial spaces under the concept of ancestral territories”.

In his opinion, this type of structure “takes away the sovereignty of the Ecuadorian State and subtracts its constitutional powers, therefore there is an extremely serious problem that is framed in the Constitution.”

It warns that the use of these armed groups in social protests could be classified as “urban terrorism”.

For his part, Andrés Tapia, Amazonian leader and co-author of the book “Outburst. The October rebellion in Ecuador”, with Leonidas Iza, maintains that this structure has as its primary objective Protect communities from external threats.

Tapia pointed out that the functions of the indigenous guard “are more of mediation, there is no confrontation. They know the limits and boundaries of the communities, if there is some kind of threat they will be present, to point out that it is a community territory”.

Ensures that it is a structure of organized people that provides internal security services to communities, provides social services.

Activation of the guard

The arguments of Andrés Tapia contrast with the actions and speech of the leader of the Confeniae, Marlon Vargaswho at the funeral of the assassinated Eduardo Mendúa threatened the Petroecuador workers in the Amazon and the National Government itself.

“From the Confeniae we demand the immediate withdrawal within 24 hours, that all Petroecuador workers withdraw from the territory of the A’i Cofán nationality,” were the words of Vargas.

The leader of the Confeniae was blunt when addressing the Government: “Listen to me, gentlemen authorities, we are in the capacity to move the entire structure of the indigenous guard of the entire Amazon and Ecuador and this territory is liberated territory (sic), we are going to make life camps throughout the territory and we are going to fight”.

With these words, the argument about a “mediating” indigenous guard is left in doubt and gives rise, in fact, to the warnings made by the former Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo.

For Carrillo, the indigenous guard is a group that “does not have limits to act, that receives financing to receive training, that is basically found in spaces of social protest and they do so as a collective and violent uprising”.

The former minister assures that this attitude violates “his own worldview, since it should serve to protect the environment and to guarantee security.”

Worries and control

Carrillo mentions that the way in which these groups are developing in ancestral territories is worrying, and also the way in which some indigenous leaders make use of them. “Basically it’s have an army to face the force of the state when these spaces of destabilization exist”.

He indicated that there is photographic and video evidence of the weapons used by these groups in the latest protests in the city of Quito, so he warns that if there is no control and a limit to these groups, the situation could degenerate into events such as the one that occurred last week in the town of San Vicente del Caguan, in Colombia.

“We are not exempt from what just happened in Caguan, because they have learned to act without limits,” he said.

For ex-military Mario Pazmiño, the indigenous guard “is being used and employed in this type of confrontation with illegal mining structures, but it must also be seen that a large part of these structures are participating in aactions of taking over cities. And that’s negative.”

He made it clear that the use of these groups for the closure and taking of oil wells It is an error, because “that is denied and prohibited within the Constitution.”

Environmental Protection

Both former Minister Carrillo and Mario Pazmiño agreed that the use of these groups strictly attached to the worldview To provide security and protect the environment would be correct, by allowing more effective patrols against illegal activities such as drug trafficking, illegal mining and deforestation of forests.

Although they warned that the responsibility of confronting criminal groups does not lie with the indigenous guard, but of the Ecuadorian State.

For Pazmiño, it is clear “the purpose of protect and take care of ancestral territories”, which he says would be fine, “because there is a lot of environmental depredation, situations that are presenting not only the issue of depredation, but also the presence of armed groups and drug trafficking groups in the Amazon”, for which he points out that this indigenous guard can stop their progressive advance. (ILS)