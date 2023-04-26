They warn of changes in the Families in Action program in Yopal – news

The Conditional Cash Transfers program, under the responsibility of the Municipal Social Development Secretariat, organized the Seed Community Meetings with all the communes and in the rural area of ​​the Capital of Casanare.

The first thing you should know is that the Families in Action Program transitions to Citizen Income, this according to National Government guidelines.

In this order of ideas, one of the Social Prosperity requirements for Municipal Governments was to bring together the Holders of Phase IV in the so-called Seed Community Meetings. The Mayor’s Office of Yopal fulfilled this task in style, organizing large events with the Holders in which there were playful activities for children, cultural displays with talent from Yopal, and the population was made aware of the proper use of the resources transferred to them.

One of the great triumphs of this Government is precisely the number of Headlines, since it went from 5,800 to 13,160 with Sisbén’s classification from A1 to B4. In addition, the fact that Yopal was classified in Group 3, with low risk because it is considered a Municipality with a low incidence of infant mortality due to malnutrition, reaffirms the good efforts of the Mayor Luis Eduardo Casto’s team for the families of the City.

Another of the great changes of the Program is that the payment will be comprehensive, which means that in order to receive the economic disbursement all the beneficiaries of the family nucleus must comply with their co-responsibilities, if one does not comply, none receives money. These are some of the new guidelines in the verification of commitments:

· Health:

o Growth and Development Control certificates from private entities are not accepted, only from your EPS.

o Payment goes up to 5 years, 11 months, 29 days.

o Control of Growth and Development, Pediatric, General, Family Medicine, Nursing Control and Vaccination.

· Education:

o Educational Institutions continue registering to the system in compliance.

o 80% to classes, including compliance in personal presentation, behavior.

You should also know that the operator assigned by Prosperidad Social for the payment of the incentives will be Banco Agrario and that there are 3,100 Holders suspended due to crossings with Sisbén and 557 postponed.

In this regard, Adriana Flórez, support professional of the Conditional Cash Transfers program of the Ministry of Social Development, invites all beneficiaries to come and review the lists since the number of families postponed and suspended is worrying, so they should review the listings and, as the case may be, go to the House of Women and the Family of Yopal (Tv. 10 # 13 – 51 Luis María Jiménez neighborhood).

Source: Mayor of Yopal

