The Vial del Oriente – Covioriente Road Concessionaire informs that next Wednesday, April 12, restrictions will be presented to mobility at night to carry out load tests on the vehicular bridges of the Monterrey – Tauramena section, functional unit 5 of the road project.

The activities will be carried out from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, between kilometers 0+062 in the Túa bridge sector, and kilometer 45+407, about a kilometer from El Venado intersection, located on National Route 6512.

In total, load tests will be carried out on 20 structures, distributed as follows:

Prior to the execution of the load tests, the corresponding Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of vehicle flow control, which will be enabled intermittently during the activities and will be restored to normality once they are finished. load tests.

Remember to schedule your trips in advance and in the event of any eventuality, by calling the emergency hotline 01 8000 18 08 18 you can access the free services of workshop car, tow truck, ambulance and road inspection car, available 24 hours a day during the 7 days a week.

Source: Covioriente

