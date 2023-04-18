Home » They warn of nighttime road closures due to load tests on bridges on the Villanueva – Aguazul section – news
News

They warn of nighttime road closures due to load tests on bridges on the Villanueva – Aguazul section – news

by admin
They warn of nighttime road closures due to load tests on bridges on the Villanueva – Aguazul section – news

The Vial del Oriente – Covioriente Road Concessionaire informs that on Wednesday, April 19, restrictions will be presented to mobility at night to carry out load tests on the vehicular bridges of the Villanueva – Aguazul section, functional units 4, 5 and 6 of the road project.

The restrictions will be carried out from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm between kilometers 30 and 49 (national route 6511) between Villanueva and Monterrey, and from kilometer 53 to 62 (national route 6512), of the Tauramena – Aguazul section.

For its part, from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am on Thursday, April 20, the activities will be carried out from kilometer 29, sector of the village of El Raizal, in Monterrey, to kilometer 46, at the height of the EDS Petrobras, in Tauramena (national route 6512).

In total, load tests will be carried out on 15 structures, distributed as follows:

Prior to the execution of the load tests, the corresponding Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of vehicle flow control, which will be enabled intermittently during the activities and will be restored to normality once they are finished. load tests.

Source: Covioriente

See also  Strengthen overall planning and coordination to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control

You may also like

The Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Threatened the...

“Your Medici Project is what we have already...

Gold or silver wedding rings? GIVEN’s 5 simple...

the doomed island

the practical guide after the conversion into law...

At least 2 dead by landslide in Pakistan...

Pereira Transport Terminal provides alternatives to mobility restrictions...

A hotel farm immersed in the greenery of...

Authorities have the technical and operational capacity to...

Sebastián Villa on the brink of the end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy