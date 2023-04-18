They warn of nighttime road closures due to load tests on bridges on the Villanueva – Aguazul section – news

The Vial del Oriente – Covioriente Road Concessionaire informs that on Wednesday, April 19, restrictions will be presented to mobility at night to carry out load tests on the vehicular bridges of the Villanueva – Aguazul section, functional units 4, 5 and 6 of the road project.

The restrictions will be carried out from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm between kilometers 30 and 49 (national route 6511) between Villanueva and Monterrey, and from kilometer 53 to 62 (national route 6512), of the Tauramena – Aguazul section.

For its part, from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am on Thursday, April 20, the activities will be carried out from kilometer 29, sector of the village of El Raizal, in Monterrey, to kilometer 46, at the height of the EDS Petrobras, in Tauramena (national route 6512).

In total, load tests will be carried out on 15 structures, distributed as follows:

Prior to the execution of the load tests, the corresponding Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of vehicle flow control, which will be enabled intermittently during the activities and will be restored to normality once they are finished. load tests.

Source: Covioriente

