They warn of risks in hiring the PAE Magdalena

The Attorney General’s Office warned about the risk of continuity of the School Feeding Program- PAE-, for the second semester of the year 2023, in the department of Magdalena since the awarding of the contract is halted.

There are already four postponements without the operator contracting process being completedapparently, due to administrative procedures and resignations of officials that affect the normal development of the award.

For Gabriel del Toro, First Delegate Prosecutor for the Preventive Surveillance of the Public Function, “This situation jeopardizes the constitutional rights to education and balanced nutrition of children and adolescents in 28 municipalities of the department.”.

“It is our duty to warn the improper planning of the process and make an appeal to the Governor so that the supreme interest of the school population is prioritized”, stressed the delegate.

In the same sense, the control entity asked the government of Magdalena to publish, immediately, the final report of the evaluation of the offers and award the contract in the shortest possible timegiven that on July 3 the students return from their vacation period.

The Attorney General’s Office reiterated its commitment to ensure the diligent and efficient exercise of public functions and the strict surveillance of children’s rights and efficient compliance with the PAE in the country.

