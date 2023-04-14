The Bogotá councilor of the Democratic Center, Óscar Ramírez Vahos, warned about a possible risk that would be about to suffer the operation of the Bogotá Massive Public Transport System.

According to Ramírez, the system would have an alleged financial deficit that would jeopardize the operation or function of transport. It would amount to $2.9 trillion by the year 2023.

“We are deeply concerned that today there is no clarity about these resources to alleviate the deficit. The National Government can and must extend the co-financing of the System. Otherwise, the money to operate Transmilenio would only last until June of this year. Millions of users They can’t stay in limbo.”said the councilor.

The councilor participated in a Caracol News space where he explained in detail everything around the possible risk.