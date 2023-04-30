They warn the UN of alarming numbers of recruitment of minors by armed groups in Colombia

In the first quarter of 2023, there was a 53.3% increase in cases of recruitment of adolescents, compared to the same period last year.

The Colombian Ombudsman alerted this Friday the special representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, about the “worrying situation” in which Colombian minors from rural areas find themselves before the “high risk” of forced recruitment by illegal armed groups operating in the country.

In the first quarter of 2023, there have been 23 recruitment cases adolescents, between 13 and 17 years of age; an increase of 53.3% compared to the same period last year. This situation “accounts for the increased presence of armed groups illegal and territorial and social control exercised” by criminal groups, denounced the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo. “He is concerned that the greatest affectation occurs among the ethnic communities and residents of rural areas,” he added.

In addition, it urged the Colombian government that, “within the framework of any intention to dialogue in search of peace and the cessation of violent actions, the rights of the victims are at the center; and especially that, from the early stages of the talks, everything related to the violation of the rights of minors in the armed conflict be addressed, accompanied by comprehensive care processes for girls and boys that they be separated from the illegal ranks”.

“To the illegal armed groups, we demand that they leave minors out of the conflict. We Colombians are already tired of their actions, we need true gestures of peace,” Camargo said.

The “conclusive proof that the ELN does recruit minors”

The Ombudsman’s report comes a few days after the commander of the National Liberation Army (ELN), Antonio García, assured that that guerrilla did not recruit minors for its ranks, nor does it carry out forced recruitment, since, according to what it stated, people join the group voluntarily.

For his part, the head of the government delegation in the peace talks with the ELN, Otty Patiño, said he did not know if the guerrillas forcibly recruited minors.

In this regard, the magazine Semana published in an article published this Saturday the “convincing proof that the ELN does recruit minors.” In the report, he denounces the story of a teenager who died in March during a confrontation between the security forces and a group of armed men who were escorting a guerrilla leader. The minor was used as cannon fodder so that the ringleader had time to escape.

Military intelligence sources indicated that the adolescent he was seduced by the guerrillas with tricks, offering a better future for him and his family. However, he was only taught to wield weapons and use explosives to end other people’s lives. Semana reports that the minors who are in the ranks of the ELN are victims of sexual abusethey end up becoming alcoholics at an early age, are physically and verbally abused by their superiors, and are alienated from their families.