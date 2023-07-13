Home » THEY WERE BORN SIAMESE IN THE CLINIC HOSPITAL!!! « CDE News
The image is illustrative but similar to the situation of these little ones.

ASUNCIÓN (Special Envoy) Professor Dr. Miguel Ruotti, head of the UNA Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, reported that the conjoined twins, who grew up in the same bag, are glued together in the abdomen and thorax area; were born on Monday via caesarean section at week 38

The doctor explained that a specialized group analyzes whether the babies share some organs, mainly the intestine and the liver to define whether the surgical intervention can be performed or not.

He noted that everyone has a heart with individual heart rhythms. However, doctors test newborns for heart disease.

Dr. Miguel Ruotti mentioned that the mother of the conjoined twins attended her prenatal consultation only three times, and that in the first evaluation they verified the state of the babies in an ultrasound at 35 weeks.

He also stressed that another woman is waiting for some Siamese babies and they are carrying out the corresponding prenatal check-ups.

Elias Ramírez, father of the Siamese babies, in contact with Radio Uno, mentioned that he is a seller and a recycler and they need money to pay for medical expenses. For help at 0994 444 439.

