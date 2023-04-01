Home News They were found hallucinogenic in Neiva and Aipe
They were found hallucinogenic in Neiva and Aipe

They were found hallucinogenic in Neiva and Aipe

The Metropolitan Police made the arrest of three people for the alleged crime of possession or trafficking of drugs. The operation was carried out in the municipalities of Neiva and Aipe, where units from quadrants 9 of the CAI Leesburg, 4 of the CAI Cándido, and 1 of the municipality of Aipe, made the arrests in flagrante delicto.

In the Caracolí neighborhood of Neiva, a 23-year-old man known as “Yesid” was captured, who tried to get rid of a plastic bag containing 143 doses of bazuco, while in the Platanera sector of the Los Sauces neighborhood in Aipe, managed to capture 28-year-old “Monk”, who was carrying 25 doses of bazuco.

In the municipality of Neiva, the Police also arrested a 31-year-old woman known as “Xime”, who had in her possession 115 doses of marijuana ready for sale. All the detainees were made available to the competent authorities for their respective judicial process.

The Commander of the police unit, Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez, called on the public to report any connection to the micro-trafficking chain through the anti-drug hotline 167.

