They were on a motorcycle carrying an illegal firearm.

The Neiva Police managed to capture two people in flagrante for the crime of illegally carrying firearms in the Alfonso López neighborhood of the city.

The timely intervention of the uniformed officers from Quadrants 25 and 26 attached to CAI Alpes, allowed the arrest of these two men on 2nd street and 23rd street in the Alfonso López neighborhood, in the city of Neiva.

According to the police report, the uniformed officers, who were carrying out prevention and control tasks, noticed the presence of two individuals in a suspicious attitude, which led to their approach to make a search. During the inspection, it was found in the possession of José Ricardo Leguizamo Iquira, 25 years old and with a record for the crimes of Possession and Trafficking of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Firearms and escape of prisoners, and a subject of 46 years of age, a 38 mm caliber revolver firearm, loaded with a cartridge for it.

The two captured were made available to the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms, parts or ammunition, before a control and guarantee judge, who will decide their legal situation.

It may interest you: The Supreme Court of Justice sentenced former congressman Musa Besaile

In Colombia, the illegal carrying of firearms is a crime contemplated in the Colombian Penal Code and is punishable by imprisonment and a financial fine. According to article 365 of the Penal Code, “whoever carries firearms without permission from the competent authority will be imprisoned for four (4) to eight (8) years, a fine of ten (10) to one hundred (100) legal minimum wages.” current monthly payments and confiscation of the weapon”.