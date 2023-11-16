Home » They were returning from a condolence visit, the bus overturned! 27 people injured – Current News
They were returning from a condolence visit, the bus overturned! 27 people injured

They were returning from a condolence visit, the bus overturned! 27 people injured

Chicken tonight Gümüşhacıköy-Hamamözü It took place in the Hıdırlar location of the highway. Ercan Erdogan with license plate 06 AB 0174, owned by Ankara Altındağ Municipality, under the management of buswent out of control as a result of a flat tire overturned. Upon notice, gendarmerie and many health and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the region. He was taken out of the bus by the fire brigade and medical teams. 27 injuredAfter first aid, he was taken to surrounding hospitals by ambulance.

It was stated that there were 33 passengers on the bus and that they had an accident while returning from a condolence visit to the family of Altındağ Municipal Council Member Eylem Balcı, who lost his life.

