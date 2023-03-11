Home News They were sent to prison for assaulting their mothers
They were sent to prison for assaulting their mothers

They were sent to prison for assaulting their mothers

Two men captured for assaulting their mothers receive an insurance measure in a prison.

The National Police of La Plata-Huila captured two men in isolated incidents in the municipality of La Plata, after being caught in the act of allegedly physically and verbally assaulting their parents on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The first reported incident occurred in the Las Mercedes neighborhood, where the quadrant patrol managed to capture 26-year-old Johnatan Estiven Chantre, who was allegedly caught insulting, threatening, and hitting his mother.

The second event occurred in the village of El Salado, where the Police managed to capture Juan David Pinillos, 28 years old, who had apparently physically and verbally assaulted his 57-year-old mother.

After the preliminary hearings, where the two subjects were prosecuted for the crime of intrafamily violence, an insurance measure was determined in the prison.

The authorities call on citizens to report any type of violence against women and to promote respect and gender equality in all areas of society.

