They were shot after leaving the Atlético Huila match

Yureider Yara Quilindo, who lives in the settlement of Nueva Esperanza, Neiva, was shot when he was going home. The victim seems to have been followed by another subject after leaving the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium, where Atlético played against him. Sports Grass.

The event was recorded in the Seis commune in the capital of Huila. The shots occurred near Santa Isabel, south of Neiva, where Yureider Yara Quilindo and another young man known as “pipe” were shot, according to preliminary reports.

The incident occurred after leaving the Guillermo Plazas Alcid Stadium, where the victims had come to watch the match between Atlético Huila and Deportivo Pasto on Monday at 10:00 p.m.

Yara Quilindo, 19, stated that he and his companion, 22, were traveling in the vicinity of Santa Isabel on their way home on a Suzuki Viva R motorcycle. However, on the way they were shot from another motorcycle.

A police officer stated: “After they left the stadium, a man followed them to a bakery and attacked them at close range with a revolver without saying anything else.”

After the incident, Yureider and his friend lost control of the motorcycle and ended up crashing on the road. When the young people sought to save, the person responsible for the assassination attempt fled in an unknown direction. It has been unofficially revealed that the perpetrator of this attempted murder is known as “Chucky”. The attack was said to be the result of a personal vendetta.

After the incident, the victims got back on the motorcycle and went to a nearby medical center. Thus they arrived at the ESE emergency room in Canaima, where they were treated by medical personnel. There, the doctors confirmed the severity of the injuries. Yara on her left shoulder suffered a fracture of the proximal humerus and “pipe” a fracture on the left wrist.

Yureider and his companion were sent to the Hernando Moncaleano University Hospital to be treated by an orthopedic specialist.

The Investigations Department of the Neiva Municipal Police is conducting a public inquiry to clarify the facts and identify and arrest those responsible. To this is added possible personal retaliation, taking into account that last February a relative of Jureider Andrés Julián Yara was assassinated in the Cuarto Centenario citadel.