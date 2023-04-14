The Yopal Urban Police Inspectorate, led a sealing operation to construction works that were being carried out without the proper permits or licenses and which ended with the sealing of six works in different sectors of the city such as Los Ocobos, Llano Lindo, Remanso, Providence, Gavan and The Hope.

After the sealing, the person in charge must approach the Urban Police Inspection, where they will be informed about how to correct the situation, (depending on the type of construction) according to article 223 of Law 1801 of 2016, indicated the urban inspector of Police, Pedro Julio Martínez Cristancho, who also reiterated that it is important that developers and the community in general know that even to carry out a demolition, it is also necessary to have a license to avoid sealing and sanctions.

It should be noted that these actions reinforce the urban control that is carried out in the city of Yopal, in compliance with the Urban Normalization Plan, led by the Yopal Municipal Planning Secretariat, under the Police Code.

To date, more than 20 works have been suspended and sealed for violating the urban regulations defined in article 135 of the National Police Code.

The inspector emphasizes that he will continue with these operations, for which he reiterates to the developers that before starting a construction they acquire the corresponding permits in the urban curatorships of the Municipality, to avoid fines that exceed the value of the licenses.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

