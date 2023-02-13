The Minister of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Sandra Urrutia, confirmed for the first time for ‘Colombia Hoy Radio’, the news program of the Presidency of the Republic, that $2.9 billion will be allocated to strengthen community radio stations nationwide.

The resources will be assigned through “a call in which we have $2.9 billion, destined to strengthen the content of community radio. We will work on it in agreement with the Ministry of Culture to nurture those very important grills of those who communicate and promote the fabric in the region”, said the head of the ICT portfolio.

Said call, he assured, will be announced before April and ratifies the commitment of the Government of Change with the spaces that reach all corners of the country.

“It is a mandate from President Gustavo Petro, and it is that we work hand in hand with community radio”emphasized the Minister.

The announcement is released within the framework of World Radio Day and the opening of the microphones of ‘Colombia Hoy Radio’, the new informative and digital space of the Presidency of the Republic, which aims to be the direct channel of communication with Colombians throughout the country.

Finally, the Minister reiterated that one of the priorities of the Government of Change will be digital literacy, under the slogan “connect for productivity”, as a task entrusted by President Petro, who seeks not only to bring digital infrastructure to the regions, but also knowledge.