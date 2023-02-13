Home News They will allocate $2.9 billion to strengthen community radio stations
News

They will allocate $2.9 billion to strengthen community radio stations

by admin
They will allocate $2.9 billion to strengthen community radio stations

The Minister of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Sandra Urrutia, confirmed for the first time for ‘Colombia Hoy Radio’, the news program of the Presidency of the Republic, that $2.9 billion will be allocated to strengthen community radio stations nationwide.

The resources will be assigned through “a call in which we have $2.9 billion, destined to strengthen the content of community radio. We will work on it in agreement with the Ministry of Culture to nurture those very important grills of those who communicate and promote the fabric in the region”, said the head of the ICT portfolio.

Said call, he assured, will be announced before April and ratifies the commitment of the Government of Change with the spaces that reach all corners of the country.

“It is a mandate from President Gustavo Petro, and it is that we work hand in hand with community radio”emphasized the Minister.

The announcement is released within the framework of World Radio Day and the opening of the microphones of ‘Colombia Hoy Radio’, the new informative and digital space of the Presidency of the Republic, which aims to be the direct channel of communication with Colombians throughout the country.

Finally, the Minister reiterated that one of the priorities of the Government of Change will be digital literacy, under the slogan “connect for productivity”, as a task entrusted by President Petro, who seeks not only to bring digital infrastructure to the regions, but also knowledge.

See also  The Legambiente Workcamp restarts 30 young people are coming

You may also like

Wuhan mother who lost daughter early in coronavirus...

Linda Caicedo continues to give people something to...

Valledupar Secretary of Works also says “goodbye” to...

The “lifetime childless rate” of Chinese women has...

National Government will strengthen community radios

‘Gallito’ was found lifeless in Algeciras

In 2023, the No. 1 Central Document issued...

Guarantee the high-quality economic and social development of...

Minister Reyes insisted that the Bogotá metro contract...

Fire wreaked havoc in electronic workshop in Aguazul

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy