They will apply Sisbén IV surveys to beneficiaries of Villa Bolivariana

They will apply Sisbén IV surveys to beneficiaries of Villa Bolivariana

The Mayor Mello Castro González and the Minister of Housing, City and Territory, Catalina Velasco, announced to the families who aspire to have a home in the Villa Bolivariana project, that the surveys will soon be applied so that they can register in the Sisbén IV and thus benefit with the housing subsidy Mi Casa Ya.

“We are working hand in hand with our Minister, we are going to apply the Sisbén surveys to the beneficiaries of this important project so that everyone can finally make the dream of having their own roof come true,” said President Castro González.

For her part, Minister Velasco thanked the government of Mayor Mello Castro for the support received. “We are going to work hand in hand with the builders, hand in hand with the Family Compensation Fund and the Mayor’s Office, a great joint effort whose purpose is that families can benefit,” she specified.

It should be noted that the Villa Bolivariana is the most important housing project in the city in recent years, which will house more than 500 saving families.

