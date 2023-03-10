Julian Andres Santa

The Pereiran club Alianza FC, has been standing out for its sports processes with the city’s youth, strengthening its seed groups at the hands of its experienced coaches such as the case of Jorge Hernán Alzate, Gonzaga Pérez and Mario Ramírez, among others, which that has generated the interest of the international observer Daniel Pastor, of the Levante Club of Spain, in looking at his work.

They will have oversight today

Luis Fernando Carvajal, director of the Risaraldense team, highlights the activity that they will have for today in the morning hours in La Virginia and in the afternoon in the Cordep cancah. “Daniel Pastor is the director in charge worldwide, visiting soccer academies and schools, looking at boys from 2004, 2005, 2006. Hopefully in Pereira we can get a prospectus that will later serve to continue opening the doors to more young people in the city. We want them to get to know the work we do, the style and way of playing and to fulfill that dream that every player has, which is to be able to debut one day in professional football and abroad”.

Creating alliances in soccer

“What we are doing is looking for strategic alliances that allow us to strengthen soccer schools in Colombia, in this case we are in Medellín with the Soccer Love Sports Club, which manages three categories: Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17. We have been doing very interesting work with them and in Pereira with Alianza FC What we are looking for with these visits and oversight that they do for four days is that they can see the Colombian player, his conditions, qualities, abilities so that they can see which player can fit in. in European football”, he pointed out.