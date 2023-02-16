In order to improve the connection between the rural zones of the municipalities of Cesar, the Government will begin the construction project of tertiary pathways.

In this sense, the public bidding began to hire those in charge of the improvement of 64.84 kilometers that will have flexible pavement and/or tread plate, in the rural area of ​​the department.

With an investment of $89,498 million and a lead time of 18 months Since the signing of the contract, the project covers rural roads of six municipalities from Cesar: Chiriguaná, Río de Oro, Curumaní, Pelaya, El Copey and González.

MUNICIPALITIES

Chiriguana: In this municipality, 13.7 kilometers of the section that goes from Poponte-Ptap from K0+000 to K8+556 will be improved thanks to the tertiary road construction project.

River of gold: In the case of the municipality of Río de Oro, the road will be improved in the section that leads from Once Reces to El Márquez, as well as 5.19 kilometers between Río de Oro-Carbonal-Venadillo.

Curumani: 10.12 kilometers between Sábana and Champán will be intervened in this project in the case of Curumaní.

Waitress: With the intervention of 6.7 kilometers, it will connect the village of Santa Ana with the head of the municipality of Pelaya.

The Copey: The project contract indicates that 19.4 kilometers will be improved in the villages of Pekin and La Campana, this being the municipality with the greatest intervention.

González: In the municipality of González, 6.80 kilometers of tertiary roads will be improved to help improve transportation in rural areas.