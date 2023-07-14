Home » They will carry out a census of about 400 future beneficiaries of the elderly alimony program
They will carry out a census of about 400 future beneficiaries of the elderly alimony program

In several communities of the district of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, there will be the visit of census takers who will be touring to verify and relieve the living conditions of a total number of 371 people who requested to be benefited with the elderly alimony.

The census will be carried out from July 17, within the framework of the Social protection program of alimony for older adults in situations of poverty and vulnerability. This procedure is completely free, which does not imply any cost to future beneficiaries.

The census is completed from the application list for the pension with the registration in their municipalities. Those registered are urged not to go out and avoid making a trip, to await the visit of the census takers who will be arriving at their homes and will be duly identified.

