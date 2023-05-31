They will carry out the first Challenge for the Environment in Valledupar

To commemorate World Environment Day, the Government of Cesar announced the development of the first Environmental Challenge, which will take place next Sunday, June 4, starting at 6:00 am, in the Ecce Homo hill park in Valledupar.

Athletes and the community in general may participate in the activity, who must register in advance at the following link: FORM

REQUIREMENTS

-Gather your team of 5 people.

– Only over 18 years old participate.

-Make the registration.

-Bring 5 plastic bottles per person.

-All the energy to commemorate World Environment Day.