The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office will charge 16 former officials of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) who apparently processed and signed four other agreements to benefit the Brazilian Odebrecht in the contract to build a highway in northern Colombia.

According to the prosecuting body, 16 former ANI officials will be charged with the crimes of “contract without compliance with legal requirements, embezzlement by appropriation in favor of third parties and illicit enrichment of individuals in favor of third parties.”

Additionally, the Prosecutor’s Office also said in a statement that the former president of the ANI Luis Fernando Andrade will be charged with the crime of illicit enrichment of individuals in favor of third parties.

Fedegán would be willing to comply with the land agreement

The document details that the Prosecutor’s Office is advancing on a new investigative front related to the alleged responsibility of officials in several irregularities detected in the additions granted to the Ruta del Sol II project, for the possible benefit of the concessionaire Ruta del Sol SAS

For that reason, Requests for hearings to formulate charges will be filed against former public servants (including Andrade) who were part of the ANI’s Advisory Committee on Contractual Affairs between 2012 and 2015.

Supposedly these people “participated in the projection, processing, review, approval and celebration of four additions that were made” to a contract in 2010.

This allowed the contractor Ruta del Sol to assume the designs and works of a new road section between Ocaña (Norte de Santander) and Gamarra (Cesar); and the forms of payment were modified.

“In the use of their positions and assigned functions, the members of the Advisory Committee would have violated the rules and principles of contracting, and ignored the requirements defined in the public bidding and what was indicated by the project structuring company, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank”maintains the Prosecutor’s Office.

In this way, it was proven that, in the midst of possible anomalies, more than 7,804 million pesos (just over 1.6 million dollars today) were recognized to the concessionaire, which were added to the value of the main contract.

The Prosecutor’s Office clarified that, although the facts investigated compromise the conduct of all the members of the ANI’s Advisory Committee on Contractual Affairs, they will not be charged to Andrade since he is being tried by them.

For the network of corruption related to the Brazilian multinational Odebrecht, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office has charged against 19 public servants and 38 businessmen, filed 52 indictments and obtained 18 convictions.

EFE Agency Information*