They will commemorate the 199 years of creation of Calvas – breaking latest news

Calvas is celebrating another year of creation.

From June 22 to 25, with a wide festive schedule, Calvas will celebrate 199 years of creation. There will be music, art, culture and solemn acts.

According to Councilman Homer Chuquimarca Pinzón, part of the organization, the activities will begin on Thursday, June 22 with a sports morning and afternoon that will be attended by educational establishments and guest clubs. On Friday the 23rd, there will be an ophthalmology brigade at the Ciudad de Cariamanga Coliseum from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Saturday, June 24, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Baño del Inca sector, the cycle ride will take place —where you will enjoy a day without engine noise—, the event will culminate in the fields of the Virgen de la Nube, Chile neighborhood . At the same time there will be the exhibition and exhibition of enterprises and gastronomy in the same sector.

Basketball matches will be held on Saturday afternoon; and, later, the cultural night with the program called “The parishes sing to Calvas”.

The main day of the festivities, Sunday June 25, the events will begin with the institutional civic parade, starting at 09:30, and, finally, the solemn session in the People’s Hall of the Municipality of Calvas. (YO)

