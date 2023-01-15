Home News They will create a tourist agenda to promote Valledupar: what would you add to it?
For decades Valledupar has been wanted to be tourism active 365 days a year, and not only in April when the Vallenato Festival is celebrated.

Despite being a city rich in culture, folklore, emblematic places, gastronomic variety and sculptures by Vallenato artists, the ‘task’ of turning it into a purely tourist capital has been difficult.

For this reason, the municipal administration, together with the union of businessmen that make up ‘Magia Vallenata’, have decided to create a joint tourist agenda, which will have the purpose of promoting this city before Colombia and the world.

“At a work table with ‘Magia Vallenata’ we managed to get closer to its members, who expressed their intention to provide support to the government of @MelloCastroG to build a joint tourism agenda to promote Valledupar before Colombia and the world,” wrote the Secretariat of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism of Valledupar.

So far it is unknown what the agenda will contain, however, it is estimated that it will have the vallenato, its festival, its surrounding places and its gastronomy as protagonists. What else would you include?

