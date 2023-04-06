The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Miduvi) plans to deliver 348 housing solutions in 7 cantons of the province of Loja, during 2023, with an investment of around USD 6 million.

José Luis Esparza Romero, regional director of Miduvi, reported that the housing project in the Macará canton, which will benefit 150 people, continues its execution after the suspension has been lifted; therefore, the works are expected to be completed by the month of May. In the same way, the program of 60 houses in Olmedo would be being executed, whose delivery planning would be scheduled for mid-2023.

Another of the modalities of support by the State, through Miduvi, is the construction of housing solutions on land owned by the beneficiaries. “100 homes are being built on their own land, to be delivered in the cantons of Zapotillo, Espíndola and Quilanga, since they are sectors with the lowest poverty rates,” said the official, at the time of announcing their delivery for the months of June or July of this year.

In the Calvas de canton, he would have contracted the construction of 36 houses; the initiative arose as a consequence of the presence of Chagas disease. “It is a pilot plan in agreement with the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador and the Ministry of Public Health, with the general purpose of measures to prevent Chagas disease”, whose beneficiaries will obtain their homes in September of this year. “In the canton of Loja, 2 houses will be built on their own land,” concluded the Miduvi coordinator, while noting that the investment of the central government, during 2023, in the construction of houses, would be USD 6,612,000.

In 2008, the housing deficit in the city of Loja was 29.23%, equivalent to 12,514 housing units. In the social field, the population of the city of Loja was 171,231 inhabitants, distributed 84% in the urban area and 16% in the periphery. The urban poverty indices were between 30 and 60%, which allowed us to infer that the problems of the urban sector required defining housing policies in the medium and long term.

At the end of 2018, a report from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) reported that in Ecuador the housing deficit reaches 31% of households, approximately 5.2 million people. These figures would not be far from the reality of the city of Loja, where it is estimated that currently the deficit would be between 20,000 and 30,000 homes.

“The deficit of housing solutions at the national level is very large, but it must also be noted that many people seek to acquire their homes with private providers, however, very little can be contributed from social alternatives,” Esparza concluded. Rosemary. (YO)