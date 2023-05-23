They will hire more to clean roads – breaking latest news

Orly Renan Flowers Warrior, Mayor of Sozoranga.

From Sunday May 14, the new authorities assumed functions. Orly Renán Flores Guerrero, mayor of Sozoranga, said that, among his first actions, he began cleaning the roads affected by the winter season.

Labor

The authority indicated, in an interview with Diario Crónica, that it found a Municipality in a certain “disorder”, with machinery in terrible conditions, units and internal organizations that had to be restructured. “With this last one we begin our work and we dialogue with all municipal workers to commit them to give the best of themselves in their daily work,” he said.

They also restructured the agencies that, by law, must do so at the beginning of each management, for example, the Risk, Aggregate and Stone Management Unit and the Rights Protection Board, because freely appointed officials are part of these agencies and removal.

road

The burgomaster pointed out that from the first day of his administration he began with the rehabilitation of the neighboring roads. “This is how the passage is enabled on the Sozoranga-Susuco-Viviates-Llanitos, Cosalami-Ceibal, Tacamoros parish. The purpose is to carry out a quick cleaning and make way for all the roads in the canton, and then start to improve the road, ”he stressed.

He added that only 20% of the machines are in optimal conditions, therefore, with the consent of the councilors, he will hire more machinery to carry out these jobs that help the inhabitants of the parishes, especially farmers.

Transportation and resources

Similarly, it enabled school transportation for students from different sectors, who go to the urban area to receive classes.

Regarding the budget, the mayor pointed out that he has already found an amount approved by the previous administration of more than USD 3 million, of which a little has already been spent on payments to the Development Bank of Ecuador.

“There are many pending commitments, debts, contracts, compensation, payments for labor lawsuits, suppliers and more; However, we are making the list to make the most urgent and mandatory cancellations, ”he said. (YO)