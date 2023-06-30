They will impute charges to the former mayor of Becerril ‘Kiko’ Rojas for alleged corruption

Before the Penal Administrative Services Center, The Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 11 filed a request for a hearing to impute charges and imposition of an insurance measure against the former mayor of Becerril, Francisco ‘Kiko’ Rojas Hinojosainvestigated for alleged acts of corruption during his tenure of public administration.

Although the proceedings have not yet been assigned the date to be developed, it was learned from judicial sources that the process is related to the work contract No. 032 of 2015.

This was celebrated by the Mayor’s Office with a contracting firm for a value of $7,899,632,125 with the objective of building block No. 3 of the Ángela María Torres Suárez Technical Institute.

“He would have ordered additions in money in an unjustified manner that favored the contractor firm Rafael Bejarano Gualdrón as legal representative of the Becerril 2015 consortium”, a judicial source told EL PILÓN.

Thus, the former president must be summoned to appear before a guarantee control judge for the hearings requested to impute charges and impose an insurance measure.

THE FORMER MAYOR

Nevertheless, This will not be the first problem that former mayor Francisco ‘Kiko’ Rojas will have to solve. Last January, the Attorney General’s Office also linked him to a disciplinary process.

The control entity charged the former mayor for alleged irregularities in the execution of 26 contracts when apparently there was an order that restricted their performance.

Rojas would have pallegedly omitted the rules that regulate state contracting and the administrative function, by processing legal transactions and agreements on dates in which it did not have the authority to do so, by a measure of the Cesar Administrative Court.

However, a substantive decision has not yet been made on this disciplinary process.

