Home » They will increase foot strength on the Tadó-Pereira road
News

They will increase foot strength on the Tadó-Pereira road

by admin
They will increase foot strength on the Tadó-Pereira road

After the violent events that occurred last week on the Tadó-Pereira highway, where members of the ELN incinerated three intermunicipal service buses of the Flota Occidental company, the authorities announced an increase in the police force in the area.

Colonel Carlos Mauricio Salas, commander of the Artillery Battalion No. 8 San Mateo de Pereira, indicated that the control posts and motorized units will also be increased, in addition to supporting the security measures that the affected transport company decides to take.

“We have placed some additional checkpoints, we are going to send our motorized vehicle to the Santa Cecilia sector, and at this moment we already have a platoon, that is, a light cavalry group, which is carrying out the specific control of the road, and They are safeguarding that area on the border with Chocó. We are also working with our National Police to prevent violent acts from continuing, ”he said.

The governor of Risaralda continues to request the presence of the Minister of Defense to hold an urgent security council in order to take new measures of the national order.

The ELN released a pamphlet announcing that the transport companies that offer their services on this highway must pay them large sums of money to be able to continue traveling normally, under pain of further violent actions against them.

See also  The deepfake video revolution may revive traditional media

You may also like

Representative Hashed asks the Minister of Electricity about...

What amulets should I use daily?

Motorcyclist crashed into guardrail | News.at

The possible Venezuela

May, Pelvic Pain Awareness Month

70 years of Everest’s first ascent: Nepal honors...

Retirees and pensioners demand fair payments

Authorities will investigate the death of a renowned...

Werder flies out of the Regionalliga Nord: relegation...

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Hundreds of German civil servants have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy