To date, 15 murders with firearms have been recorded in the municipality of Codazzi. In most cases, the victims have been left with a notice from the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, which suggests that the crimes are their responsibility and they would be associated with drug trafficking, according to the authorities.

The most recent event happened this Thursday when the brothers Carlos Fabián and Ronaldo Maldonado Quintero were killed with a firearm in the Aida Quintero neighborhood.

Relatives of the deceased recounted that two subjects entered the house who, without saying a word, shot at their loved ones and then fled into a wooded area. They do not know the reason for the murders.

In this regard, the operational commander of the Police in Cesar, Lieutenant Colonel Wilson Álvarez, said that they are going to reinforce the capacities to eradicate the phenomena that are attacking with criminal activities, leading to an immediate response to give conclusive results in the coming days.

For his part, the mayor of Codazzi, Omar Benjumea, said “we are requesting a more forceful intervention from both the Police and the Army to stop this streak of homicides and that citizens can carry out their activities normally.”

