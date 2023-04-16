They will install a new bridge on the road that connects Quindío with Valle del Cauca

The collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, in which two policemen lost their lives, has also seriously affected mobility between Armenia and Pereira. Autopistas del Café advances in a definitive solution for mobility.



In an interview with El Diario and La Nueva Crónica, the manager of Autopistas del Café, Mauricio Vega Lemus, spoke about the definitive solution that was proposed and that was welcomed by the national government, for the road problem that is being presented by the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge.

The definitive solution consists of the installation of a new structure that is already ready, a process that could take around 4 months.

Once the emergency was recorded in which 2 police officers died, Autopistas del Café and the national government concentrated all their efforts on 3 aspects. The first of them is the care of the people affected by the collapse. The second is the establishment of alternate routes for light and cargo vehicles. The third is to seek a definitive solution to the issue of mobility, which, as previously stated, would be the installation of the new structure.

It’s ready

“Coincidentally, the company that Autopistas del Café is part of has a new structure ready to be installed. Most of this new structure is in Girardota (Antioquia) and another part is in Bogotá and we could take it to be installed at the collapse site. It is important to emphasize that this new structure has the perfect size to replace the collapsed one that was built more than 50 years ago, although it was repowered in 2006,” said Mauricio Vega Lemus, manager of the concessionaire.

I add that “the national government welcomed the proposal that we made to them, we are already refining the legal and internal procedures that allow us to advance in the permits, designs and all the issues that must be done prior to the installation, at the same time we decided to start bringing the new structure because it is a complex process due to its size, approximately 30 tractor-trailers are required for the transfer. The idea is to have it in the affected area and thus, when the aforementioned procedures are completed, to be able to start immediately with the installation of the new bridge, which would be a definitive solution to mobility.

It must be taken into account that Autopistas del Café is monitoring and controlling the alternate routes that were established by the closure of the La Paila-Calarcá corridor, including Pereira-Armenia.

follow the investigation

After the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, from the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), the Ministry of Transport and Autopistas del Café, expert engineers were brought to determine what caused the structure to fall. Although at the moment no hypothesis is ruled out, neither is there specific knowledge of what could have led to the collapse of the bridge.

Highlights I

Around 20% of the cargo that moves in Colombia does so through the Bogotá-Buenaventura corridor, which was precisely part of the El Alambrado bridge that connected Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

Outstanding II

The pathology reports that were made to the bridge showed that this infrastructure was in good condition, nothing indicated that the collapse could occur.