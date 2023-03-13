After the security council held in Montelíbano, Córdoba, President Gustavo Petro delivered a positive report on the actions of the Public Force to recover mobility on the roads and protect the civilian population from the northeast and north of Antioquia, as well as from the south of Córdoba, a territory affected by the mining strike.

The President announced that the clearing of roads and the operations will continue to guarantee the population’s supply of both food and medicine, as well as their care in health centers.

For this, the permanent presence of the Public Force will be maintained and, even, the possibility of strengthening it is analyzed.

The Head of State was emphatic in pointing out that his Government It is not against small artisanal and ancestral mining, but against the large illegal mining mafias They are looting the territory.

In this sense, he invited the real leadership of the small miners to meet with him at the Casa de Nariño, after the situation returns to normal, to build, together, the foundations of what will be the Agromining District in the region and agree on the changes to be introduced in the reform to the Mining Code that the Government of Change seeks to carry out.

Control the yellow machinery

The President announced a control line to all yellow machinery and a trace of its legal use.

He confirmed that operations to destroy large machinery will be intensified used in rivers for illegal miningan activity that “is depredating the national territory.”

Clearing of the tracks

In the same way, he gave a peace of mind regarding the clearing of the roads and assured that all the sections that connect the region “are under control”, such as the Northeast Trunk, and can be reached from Montería to Caucasia.

Likewise, President Petro confirmed that they are removing the last obstacles that remain in the routes towards Cáceres and Tarazá.

He highlighted the actions of the Public Force

The Head of State acknowledged the actions of the Public Force, of which he said: “He is going to liberate his own people so that they can have democracy, freedom and social justice, that is needed, and a lot”.

He highlighted the coordination between the different forces and the Police to liberate the territory of the Northeast, north of Antioquia and south of Córdoba and said that thanks to their progress “we can give this substantial part of success.”

gulf clan

The Head of State assured that if the Clan del Golfo is behind the strike, as some indications show, this illegal armed group He has no desire for peace and pointed out that neither the Government nor the State are meant to deceive.

He also specified that “no organization can come close to negotiating with the courts for a peaceful dismantling, if in its head what it has is to defend illegal economies, mining or drug trafficking at all costs.”. Peace is not to maintain drug traffickingpeace is to dismantle drug trafficking and illegal mining.

In turn, he pointed out that from the National Government “We reject and will not tolerate the numerous actions against the civilian population of the region and the Public Force.”

