They will investigate the former president of Acore for a statement against Petro

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through a statement, sent a summons to the former president of the Association of Retired Officers of the Colombian Military Forces (Acore) John Marulanda, after saying that the president should be “defenestrated.”

The Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations and its Directorate, the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), were in charge of opening the case against the former army officer.

The intention of the entity is to clarify the facts and if they are against the penal code.

In addition, Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa emphasized these statements, saying that any attempt to undermine the institutions or their representatives would not be allowed.

The controversy broke out after Marulanda gave some statements in an interview with W radio and will mention the departure of Pedro Castillo from the Peruvian presidency.

“I believe that Colombia is following in the footsteps of Peru and I believe that in Peru the reserves were successful in the sense that they managed to oust a corrupt president there. Here we are going to try to do our best to oust a guy who was a guerrilla,” said the former president of Acore.

After these words, President Gustavo Petro flatly rejected what Marulanda had said and through his Twitter account made a call to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“All the progressive people who elected the president already know. The friends of impunity terrified by the truth are not thinking about elections, but about an institutional rupture. Will the prosecution investigate?” the executive wrote.

