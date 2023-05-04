They will investigate the mayor of El Tigre for belittling people with Asperger

Chavismo will investigate Ernesto Paraqueima, mayor of the municipality Simón Rodríguez (El Tigre), for the derogatory and humiliating comments he made about a mural painted by people with Asperger. This was reported by Diosdado Cabello, president of the Permanent Commission on Domestic Policy of the National Assembly elected in 2020.

Cabello said that all the Venezuelan authorities are obliged to comply with the Law for Comprehensive Care for People with Autism Spectrum Disorderapproved by Parliament on March 28. “We are going to start a deep investigation to see how far this goes,” warned in his program with the mallet giving.

“(Paraburn) insults, attacks and tries to harass young people with autism problems. All my solidarity with the young people, boys and girls who participated in that drawing of the mural in El Tigre. I call on the competent authorities to enforce this law, to whom it may concern, because that man is crazy about it, ”he said.

Cabello expressed that the attitude of the mayor of El Tigre was cowardly and miserable.

“The mayors are part of the State, so that we will review what we have to review and we will act according to how we have to act. Young people, people with autism spectrum have someone to defend them. This people, this revolution, defends them and we are going to exercise all the mechanisms that we have to exercise to defend them,” he assured.

Cabello also asked the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, of which he is first vice president, to take a stand on this issue and recalled that the law establishes that all people diagnosed within the autism spectrum are entitled to benefits under equal conditions and without any type of discrimination.

“Who does not recognize those people who have some level of autism spectrum or disability He loses much of his humanity. Those companions are better than us, if it is about their conditions, some have qualifications that we will never reach them even by studying, ”he said.

“Did they paint it with the paws?”

In an audio that was leaked on social networks, the mayor is heard Ernesto Paraqueima complained about the mural and, despite being told it was done by people with Asperger’s, asked “if they painted it with the legs”.

“They tell me that it was the Asperger children. What did they paint it with? With the legs? What did they try to do there? A landscape of what? What a horrible, awful thing! Why do they paint that in the first race? We donated the paintings to them and they painted, who came up with that? They take that away from me, ”she claimed.

Paraqueima ordered that the murals that are going to be done in the municipality must receive the approval of the local Engineering.

Given the rejection he has received for his statements, he assured that that material is intervened and that they published it to affect him politically because he recently expressed his intentions to run as a candidate for the Presidency.

“I must clarify that this audio, and that all the authorities know, is approximately a month and a half old; How strange, how coincidental, that it is coming out right now, at this time and that it has also been doctored to try to take out of context some things that were not meant to be said. The thing is that we are changing the city, that we are making it beautiful, clean, safe and orderly and that, From an aesthetic point of view, it seems to us that the adults who are there should have done it differently”he explained.

I affirm that It is a “political show” against him.

For his part, the Attorney General Tarek William Saab only limited himself to publishing the photo of the work of people with Asperger’s and expressed appreciation. “Honor to the special children of my hometown of El Tigre, who with love, tenderness and devotion created with their hands and talent this beautiful mural that enhances its beauty.”

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!