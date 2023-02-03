Home News They will investigate Valledupar councilors for corruption
They will investigate Valledupar councilors for corruption

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a preliminary inquiry to members of the Council to be established in Valledupar, Cesar, for alleged corruption in the authorization given to the municipal mayor, Mello Castro, to cede the traffic and public lighting concessions to private companies.

The Public Ministry learned of the complaints made by social networks in which it is requested to investigate public officials, for having each received $300 million to allow the municipal administrator, Mello Castro, to transfer these services to the private sector for the validity of 2022.

The entity seeks to determine if there is disciplinary responsibility on the part of the councilors.

