They will issue a statement for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This Tuesday, October 10, Miguel Ángel Alvarado, Political Analyst from Guatemala; He participated in our interview El Salvador Today, where he talked about the topic “Political instability in Guatemala and Crisis in Central America”.

In this context, Alvarado assures that “It has already been a week since the blockades and protests began in different strategic points of Guatemala, the economic and social impact is evident”.

It should be noted that the Central American country is going through a situation that also impacts trading partners such as El Salvador, whose supply comes mainly from Guatemala.

#CRONIO They report that this morning, this was the panorama in the blocked sector of the highway to El Salvador, in #Guatemala. This Tuesday marks 9 consecutive days of road blockades by protesters demanding the resignation of María Consuelo Porras as… pic.twitter.com/eoNfvPHgha — Cronio Digital Newspaper (@croniosv) October 10, 2023

During the interview, the political analyst highlighted that «On Monday, October 2, organized civil, indigenous and student groups took to the streets to demonstrate through blockades of free movement, in different strategic points in the interior of the republic. The main reason: demand the resignation of the head of the Public Ministry (MP), Consuelo Porras; of the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity, Rafael Curruchiche, and Judge Fredy Orellana». These officials in charge of the administration of justice are responsible for carrying out actions that hinder “the normal electoral process, with the aim of promoting impunity and corruption.”

These are acts that, in general, have no legal basis nor are they the responsibility of the MP in the current situation, so, according to the population that has taken to the streets to demonstrate in recent days, the background of the actions of these officials is to prevent the candidates elected in the general elections, to direct the destinies of the country in the next four years, from taking office.

According to different sources, the economic losses for each day of blockade range from 15.5 million quetzales ($2 million) to 1,100 million quetzales ($140.3 million), depending on the type of cargo and quantity that commercial transportation transports in each strike. blocking. Situation that increases costs derived from delays in deliveries and unfulfilled contracts, which impacts various productive sectors such as agriculture, poultry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, as well as the fuel that is transported to supply the different service stations.

«The private sector’s statement is that the electoral process must end with the certification of results by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE); “The pair elected for the positions of president and vice president for the next four-year period must take office on January 14, 2024.”mentions Alvarado.

Given this event, it must be expected that a transition will be carried out within the established constitutional times.

