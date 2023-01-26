Julian Andres Santa

In the middle of the recess in sports competitions at the national level, Club Sócrates Valencia FC has not stopped with its Under-17 squad, which closed 2022 as champion in Medellín and opened 2023 with another Olympic round in Bogotá and now will be looking to win the third consecutive title in less than two months.

praise the group

Luis Felipe Correa, technical director of Club Sócrates Valencia FC, praises the campaign that the group is carrying out. “We continue to grow, we have the opportunity thanks to our president Sócrates Valencia, his wife Lina Velásquez, the Creadores de Éxito foundation, Mr. Rubén Velásquez, Professor Diego Pava and each one of the members of the club, to be able to be in Bogotá playing two tournaments simultaneously, where we already finished the first one obtaining the North Tournament title, with a great job and dedication from the boys”.

Luis Felipe Correa, technical director of Club Sócrates Valencia FC

Being away on special dates

It is not easy for an athlete or a coach to spend Christmas, New Year’s Eve and vacation dates away from their family, so the coach highlights the joint effort. “It has not been easy, not only for the boys but also for us, being away for so many days, but when working in the football industry we have to be ready when they require us, be they special or normal dates and what greater satisfaction. to be able to achieve such an important title for the institution and for the resume of them and us as a coaching staff”.

adaptation to height

The squad began 2023 by being champion last week of the North Tournament in the capital of Colombia. On the adaptation in height, adds the teacher. “Thanks to God and to all the work that has been accumulated with the group in all this time of 2022, in the first two games it did cost us a bit but from then on we have had the opportunity to continue adapting in the best way, presenting a very physical team”.

They go for the third title

Now Club Sócrates Valencia FC will go in search of its third title in less than two months with its U-17 roster. “In the month of December we were champions of the Medellín Cup Soccer, added to the one we won this month in the North Tournament and this Saturday we will play the final of the South East Tournament at 10 in the morning against Talentos de Oro.”

leadership philosophy

“Thank God, this is really a job that has come not only accumulated from me, but from each one of the teachers who, with their great professionalism, have passed through the institution, generating sporting growth, in addition to this with the arrival Professor Diego Pava, who is our sports director, with his work methodology, the club has been growing”, pointed out the Pereiran strategist Luis Felipe Correa, who will be at the club for four years.

Given:

With this roster, Club Sócrates Valencia FC will represent Risaralda in the U-17 National Tournament.