They will make payments from Colombia Mayor

From this Tuesday, May 30, the money transfer will be available, which corresponds to April 2023for more than 1.6 million beneficiaries of Colombia Mayor.

The National Government allocated more than 141,000 million pesos to guarantee the payment of the fourth cycle of the year to participants throughout the country: They will receive 80,000 pesos. The transfer will be available until June 13, at Supergiros payment points and its allied network.

In Bogotá, the participating older people will receive an additional 50,000 pesos through co-financing from the District Mayor’s Office: 130,000 pesos in total.

Beneficiaries older than 90 years can receive payment at home, if they wish. It is not necessary to make additional requests or procedures. For this, the payment operator will contact them previously. For their part, beneficiaries under the age of 90, who due to their medical condition require this type of payment, must process the application every month before the municipal liaison, with the support of the clinical history.

For this reason it is important that the beneficiaries update address and phone information. Thus it is possible to coordinate the payment, guarantee security and avoid possible fraud or scams.

Social Prosperity especially asks beneficiaries who have a disability to update the supports (certificates), to comply with the regulations. For this, Participants must go to the municipal halls with the certification issued by health entities, and contact the links of the program.

Social Prosperity will announce the start of the payment cycle to the beneficiaries, through text messages.

It is important that, at the point of payment, older people express their intention to collect the transfer from Colombia Mayor, and receive the money and count it in front of the cashier. They must request the payment slip and verify that the value corresponds to the one received.

