Home News They will plant 155 trees in the Vallenata Music Cultural Center
News

They will plant 155 trees in the Vallenata Music Cultural Center

by admin
They will plant 155 trees in the Vallenata Music Cultural Center

The Government of Cesar announced that 155 new native trees will be planted at the Vallenata Music Convention and Cultural Center, such as cañahuate, puys, ceibas, black olives and cotoprix, “which will mostly be planted in the environment of the work and the remaining where considered by the Regional Autonomous Corporation, CAR”.

This announcement was made after learning that last Friday, March 17, five rubber trees were cut down in the Cultural Center construction area, which raised alarms in the community.

The Government explained that the decision was made because the trees were sick, which represented a danger to passers-by, which is why the Risk Management Office and the environmental authority gave authorization to adopt measures to avoid tragedies.

“Trees with this phytosanitary situation represent a problem for the community, for this reason their forest use was necessary, with the application of a compensation formula endorsed by the environmental authority,” said Odacir Camargo, Secretary of Environment of Cesar.

See also  Admissions officers of more than 50 colleges and universities across the country fill in online and offline volunteer applications for students- Huasheng Online

You may also like

How good or bad is the pension reform?...

SEG Announces 2022 Annual Results; Value of New...

The number of deaths from the earthquake registered...

1er. Birthday Néstor Gamboa Mena

Car driver ended up in creek bed |...

“El Peste” falls for homicide in San Miguel

Lorena Arenas achieves her qualification for the Paris...

Two Big Brother Brasil participants are expelled for...

Focus on seven key Hebei to expand agricultural...

Indie rock from Guatemala at Steyrer Röda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy