The Government of Cesar announced that 155 new native trees will be planted at the Vallenata Music Convention and Cultural Center, such as cañahuate, puys, ceibas, black olives and cotoprix, “which will mostly be planted in the environment of the work and the remaining where considered by the Regional Autonomous Corporation, CAR”.

This announcement was made after learning that last Friday, March 17, five rubber trees were cut down in the Cultural Center construction area, which raised alarms in the community.

The Government explained that the decision was made because the trees were sick, which represented a danger to passers-by, which is why the Risk Management Office and the environmental authority gave authorization to adopt measures to avoid tragedies.

“Trees with this phytosanitary situation represent a problem for the community, for this reason their forest use was necessary, with the application of a compensation formula endorsed by the environmental authority,” said Odacir Camargo, Secretary of Environment of Cesar.