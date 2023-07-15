Home » They will present a rescue plan for the Idreec
A fiscal and financial recovery plan for the Departmental Institute for Rehabilitation and Special Education of Cesar, Idreec, will be presented next Monday to the Cesar community by the Government of Cesar and health authorities.

This was announced by the governor in charge of Cesar, Andrés Meza, who added that the plan is divided into two components, the labor liabilities that today reach 5 billion pesos, and the improvement in the provision of the service, which will allow sustainability in the time.

Of the 5 billion pesos, the Government contributes 6,500 million pesos, almost 70 percent of the debt, which will allow the workers to respond.

Meza Araujo stated that many agreements have been made and something has been achieved to respond to the institution. With this fiscal and financial rescue plan, a historical event is achieved based on the provision of the Idreec service.

