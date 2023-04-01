Home News They will reactivate fish ponds of the peace signatories
They will reactivate fish ponds of the peace signatories

Ovidio Cortez García, secretary of economic development and natural resources of Chocó, today visited the fish farming project of the Héroes de Murrí Association, of the peace signatories, located on the Quibdó-Yuto highway.

Cortez García informed that in the company of the Minuto de Dios Corporation they will work on the initial reactivation of one of the ponds that has been presenting technical difficulties and has a capacity for around five thousand fingerlings.

An evaluation of functionality and sustainability will be carried out that allows the early reactivation of the other ponds.

The Minuto de Dios Corporation will support the installation of photovoltaic energy, in the face of high costs that it presented and had paralyzed production. In addition, it will strengthen the project with fingerlings and infrastructure for the campus.

