After the Senate endorsed the withdrawal of the political reform project with 16 votes in favor, the national government withdrew the corporation’s initiative.

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, said after the request made by the government, that a national agreement will be promoted to process a new bill.

Prada announced that on July 20 they will present a new reform policy to the country.

Referring to the request to withdraw the initiative, President Gustavo Petro, through his Twitter account, stated that “I believe that in the political reform there is no progressive issue left. Without closed lists and zippers, that is to say that allow equal seats for men and women and no state funding of campaignsthe reform does not contribute to an advance in the quality of politics”.

Before the withdrawal of the document, the president of Congress, Roy Barreras, symbolically broke the text of the legislative act noting that he himself became an eyesore.

According to Barreras, “a reform without a closed list gender parity is not worth it”.

The “mickeys”

Critics of the reform rejected what they considered “monkeys” included in the project.

During the day of this Thursday, the majority of the political parties expressed that in the presentation for the fifth debate that was filed in the Senate, some last-minute “micos” were included that blurred the main purpose of the proposal.

One of them is an article that authorizes that congressmen are ministers and if they wish, they can return to their seat in the same legislative period.

Another has to do with give priority to closed lists for the next elections to those currently elected.

They also criticized what they consider benefits to those who present closed lists, such as best placement on the card and more funding.

