Julian Andres Santa

Away soccer Sunday for the Deportivo Pereira masculine and feminine teams and curiously against the same rival, Boyacá Chicó. On the 79th birthday of the Grande Matecaña, the best gift will be victory. At 2 in the afternoon at the La Independencia de Tunja stadium, those led by Alejandro Restrepo will look for their second victory when they visit the ‘Ajedrezados’ who arrive at this duel with two victories in a row, both at home, being the today his third game in a row in his yard.

The first as a visitor

The current Colombian soccer champions will have their first game away from home today, challenging the height of the Boyacá capital, where in previous years they have already won by league, both against Chicó and Patriotas. This is how the team hopes to continue showing improvement on the pitch and all this will be given by the sum of games and minutes.

Be more effective above

One of the subjects that Deportivo Pereira must improve is to be more effective and generate not only more offensive play, but approaches to the rival goal. For now, the lead is taken by Arley Rodríguez, who in the two league games has scored two goals and his brother, Ángelo Rodríguez, also hopes to be able to uncover his gunnery instinct.

Women’s Pereira at 4pm

At 4 pm in Yopal, Deportivo Pereira Femenino visits Boyacá Chicó for the second date of the Women’s League. The redjiamarillas arrive after having equalized 2-2 at home against Medellín, where they left very good impressions, so the squad recognizes their virtues and also studied their mistakes to go out looking for victory today.