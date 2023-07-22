They will take measures for contamination in the Cesar River that left a large number of dead fish

A serious environmental situation is faced by the inhabitants of the village of Puente Canoa, located in the jurisdiction of El Pasobecause this Thursday morning they realized that a large number of fish had been contaminated, which were floating in the waters of the Cesar River.

What happened afflicts the community of the village, because the river is considered one of the main sources of economy, in the majority of the residents of the village, which is also a fishing area.

The communication office corporasetold El PILÓN that: “As soon as we were aware of what happened, personnel from the environmental laboratory went to the site where they took water samples, to begin the respective analyzes that can determine what the causes are.”.

Nevertheless, The entity pointed out that some of the possible factors that could cause the effects on the tributary, causing degradation in the species, was the lack of oxygenation due to the reduction in rainfall in recent weeks. However, they are awaiting the results of the investigations.

“The procedure that was taken is already being studied by the group of specialists in the subject, immediately the results are known, they will be announced through a statement to the community in general and local media”, concluded the Corpocesar press office.

The Cesar River is attractive due to the diversity of species found in it as a linebearded, comel, bocachicowhich were affected by the contamination of the waters of the tributary.

