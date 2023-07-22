Home » They will take measures for contamination in the Cesar River that left a large number of dead fish
News

They will take measures for contamination in the Cesar River that left a large number of dead fish

by admin
They will take measures for contamination in the Cesar River that left a large number of dead fish

A serious environmental situation is faced by the inhabitants of the village of Puente Canoa, located in the jurisdiction of El Pasobecause this Thursday morning they realized that a large number of fish had been contaminated, which were floating in the waters of the Cesar River.

Also read: Río Guatapurí: Court ordered the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar and Corpocesar to take measures for waste from pig farming

What happened afflicts the community of the village, because the river is considered one of the main sources of economy, in the majority of the residents of the village, which is also a fishing area.

The communication office corporasetold El PILÓN that: “As soon as we were aware of what happened, personnel from the environmental laboratory went to the site where they took water samples, to begin the respective analyzes that can determine what the causes are.”.

Nevertheless, The entity pointed out that some of the possible factors that could cause the effects on the tributary, causing degradation in the species, was the lack of oxygenation due to the reduction in rainfall in recent weeks. However, they are awaiting the results of the investigations.

The procedure that was taken is already being studied by the group of specialists in the subject, immediately the results are known, they will be announced through a statement to the community in general and local media”, concluded the Corpocesar press office.

Do not stop reading: Get ready! On July 30 there will be Mercado Campesino in Valledupar

See also  Migrants, 700 arriving on a boat in the CDM state of emergency - breaking latest news

The Cesar River is attractive due to the diversity of species found in it as a linebearded, comel, bocachicowhich were affected by the contamination of the waters of the tributary.

You may also like

Güler misses the final training session – almost...

LG refrigerators feature industry-leading energy efficiency and unmatched...

Does semen have anti-aging properties?

Building a Summer Safety Defense Line: Quzhou Kaihua...

Microsleep: 19-year-old took off in Sankt Pankraz with...

IX Games of La Francophonie: African judokas train...

More than 440,000 spectators attended the premiere of...

Norway commemorates terrorist attacks in Oslo and Utøya

Haapsalu’s main food street is full of food...

They recover motorcycles in Pitalito after raid against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy