They will take ‘Tuto’ Uhía to trial for alleged corruption in the education contract

For the next March 31, the indictment hearing against the former mayor of Valledupar, Augusto Daniel Ramírez ‘Tuto’ Uhía, for him presumed patrimonial detriment that he caused in an education contract during his administrative period.

Thus it was established thursday morning after the hearing for those purposes could not be held at the request of the lawyer Hugo Mendoza, who asked for a prudent time to read the indictment given to his recent appointment as defender of the former mayor.

In the proceeding it is expected that the Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 5 publicize the relevant facts for which he will take the former mayor to trial, two of his former employees and two contractors.

These are the former Secretary of Education, Luis Carlos Matute de la Rosa, the former Secretary General, Jose Juan Lettuce Zambranoand contractors Carlos Daniel Trespalacios Carreño and César González Armenta.

However, this Thursday it was learned that César González Armenta is interested in analyze a possible pre-agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to end the process early.

The investigated contract is one for the provision of a service that the former president signed in 2019 with the company Corporación de Desarrollo Social, Creciendo. This was aimed strengthen professional vocational guidance and techniques in 11th grade students to improve admission performance in higher education institutions. However, the contract during its planning, execution and completion presented alleged irregularities.

