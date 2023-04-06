The Risaraldense Athletics League continues to obtain fruits from its outstanding processes and in its recent participation in the Intermunicipal and Interclube National Championship that was held in Bogotá with the senior and U-20 categories, the Risaraldense delegation left the best image, in addition to competing with athletes of categories less than that of the tournament. José Zapata, president of the league, referred to the participation, where they won three medals: two silver and one bronze.

“Yesenia Sánchez obtained a bronze medal and Yésica Sánchez fifth place. Also in the 200 meter test, Yesenia ranked second and her sister fifth place and Yeimy Benítez Palacios won the bronze medal in the 400 meter dash. The Risaralda participants were all U-20 category”.

“It should be noted that the Risaralda girls are Under-18 but they are participating in the higher category and they won medals with athletes who are two and up to three years older than them. This participation was achieved thanks to the accompaniment of the Departmental Secretariat with the hiring of our coach and the support of the Pereira Sports Secretariat with transportation and accommodation for this participation. Added the president of the league.