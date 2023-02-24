Mauricio Aguilar, Governor of Santander, was reportedly attacked by a community upon entering the Regional Autonomous Corporation for the Defense of the Bucaramanga Plateau (CDMB), who were protesting against an alleged rigging of the election of its board of directors.

It all happened when a demonstration was taking place on the outskirts of the entity, because the president suspended the mayoress of Suratá, Ana Francisca Coronado.

People were also protesting because, supposedly, Aguilar had handpicked members of the board of directors, and was going to lead the meeting for the election.

At the moment he was going to enter, the protesters angrily demanded him and in some recordings, it seems, they hit him when he was at the door, in addition to trying to enter by force.

However, the governor did not make statements or confirm that he was the victim of some kind of blow or strong aggression, beyond what the fact appeared to be.

A pronouncement by the president about what happened is expected in the next few hours, as are the authorities that contained the mob.